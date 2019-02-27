BELMONT — Telephone pre-registration for the 2019-2020 kindergarten students will begin March 4 though March 15.



Parents having children eligible to attend kindergarten in August 2019, should call the elementary school between 10 .am. and 2 p.m. during the weeks of March 4 through March 15. To be eligible, a child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2019. The numbers to call are: 740-782-1384, 740-782-1385 or 740-78-1374.



The pre-registration program is the first step for parents who have kindergarten students for next year. The Union Local School District pre-kindergarten screening program will take place the last week of school at the Union Local Elementary School. At that time, parents must bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residence and social security number. Before entering school, the child must be immunized for the following: MMR, Polio, DPT (Hepatitis B Series), and Chicken Pox Vaccines or date of exposure.



These immunizations are available free of charge to those who are underinsured from the Belmont County Health Department on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. (walk-ins). Call for an appointment Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Health Department can be reached at 740-695-1202.



In accordance with State Law, all children must have successfully completed kindergarten before they will be admitted to the first grade.



Once telephone registration for kindergarten is completed, the parent/guardian will be notified, by letter, as to the date and time of their child’s kindergarten screening, which will be scheduled during the last week of school, May 17, May 20, May 21, May 22 or May 23.



Union Local Schools also provides a preschool program for children age four. Parents interested in learning about the preschool program should contact Union Local Elementary School Office at 740-782-1384.