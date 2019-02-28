FEBRUARY 28, 1959



At the Cambridge Kresge Store, parakeets are $1.77 a piece and cages are $2.23. Canaries, "guaranteed singers," are $5.98.



FEBRUARY 28, 1969



Noble County Engineer Homer Weedon, 86, will face opposition in the Republican primary election for the first time in almost two decades. Robert Paxton, 49, has filed for Weedon's office.



FEBRUARY 28, 1979



Captain Robert Hartsell was named commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's 12-county Cambridge District, succeeding Cmdr. D.E. Trovato.



FEBRUARY 28, 1989



The 50-plus Club of Birmingham met recently at the home of the Rev. and Mrs. Jim Ohde. "Grandma's Memories" was chosen as the theme for the group's booth at the Guernsey County Fair.



FEBRUARY 28, 1998



Buckeye Trail head coach Lonnie Caudill raises the game ball and celebrates with his team after the Lady Warriors claimed the Division III Sectional Championship.



FEBRUARY 28, 2009



Several coaching positions at Buckeye Trail High School were filled by the East Guernsey Board of Education.



Sichina was hired as the head football coach while Sean Byely and Hannah Miller were hired as assistant baseball and softball coaches, respectively.