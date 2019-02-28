The Theodore Roosevelt High School Alumni Association held its February meeting at Little City Grill in Kent. At that meeting, they prepared the packets for the members to sell their tickets for the upcoming Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast.



The Flapjack Breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. April 20 at Applebee’s Restaurant, 4296 Kent Road, Stow.



The cost is $10 per ticket and all proceeds will go toward the "Pay it Forward" Scholarships that the Alumni Association awards to two seniors at the May Awards Ceremony at Roosevelt High School in Kent.



Tickets are presale only. Contact Judy at 330-673-0783 or any active Roosevelt alumni, or go online at https://bit.ly/2Fee4D5.



The next TRHS Alumni Association meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Little City Grill, 802 N. Mantua St., Kent. Those planning to have dinner, should arrive at 6 p.m.