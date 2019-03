Area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Findlay.



Local students include:



Elizabeth Adkins of Mantua



Marcus Bender of Atwater



Keri Fisher of Hiram



Jacob Hanzlik of Streetsboro



Emma Holm of Kent



Alesha Pack of Diamond



Alexis Smith of Mogadore



To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.