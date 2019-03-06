CAMBRIDGE – Members of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) executive board elected officers for 2019 at the February board meeting at the Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia.



Domenick Mucci, the city of Steubenville’s representative; Commissioner Chris Abbuhl of Tuscarawas County; Mayor Steve Mercer, the city of Coshocton’s representative; and Commissioner Ray Eyler of Holmes County were re-elected to one-year terms as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, respectively.



OMEGA is a collaborative body of member governments that serves as a facilitator between state and federal government agencies and local entities to provide opportunities in economic and community development through networking, education, planning, research and allocation of resources.



"OMEGA is fortunate to have a top-notch board of directors as well as a great slate of officers going into 2019," said OMEGA Executive Director Jeannette Wierzbicki. "We expect 2019 to be very busy in economic and community development and in OMEGA’s role as a Regional Transportation Planning Organization, and I am pleased to have the support and partnership of our officers, board and members."



OMEGA's mission is to provide a pathway to enhance community and economic growth in our region. OMEGA serves 10 counties in Eastern Ohio: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Muskingum; and Tuscarawas.