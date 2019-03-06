Cemetery clean up planned



Residents are asked to remove grave decorations from all village-operated cemeteries. These include: Crestview, Northern, and Southern cemeteries. The Village of Barnesville requests that all decorations are removed by March 15 as part of the annual spring clean up. Decorations not removed by this date will be disposed of by the cemetery staff.



Cancer support group to meet



The Three C Cancer Support Group will meet on Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at the Barnesville Senior Center.



Citizens group to meet



The Concerned Barnesville Area Citizens (CBAR) meeting will be Thursday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Library Annex, 611 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



Book sale planned



The Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary will be sponsoring a book sale on Friday, March 15 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the classroom.



Water report available



The 2019 edition of the Consumer Confidence Report for the Village of Barnesville Public Water System has been published. This brochure is printed to supply information and data on the village’s water system and quality of water served to the consumers. Copies of the report are available at http://www.barnesvilleohio.com/ccreport.pdf or by checking the box on the March or April water bills and returning to the water department office requesting that a paper copy be mailed to your billing address. The report is available at the Barnesville Water Department office at 126 E. Church St., Barnesville, or by calling 740-425-3672.



Athletic Board meeting set



The Union Local Athletic Board will meet Thursday, March 14 at 5 p.m. in the Union Local Middle School Library.



Farm Toy Show set



Union Local FFA and FFA Alumni will have its 28th annual Farm Toy Show on March 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Local High School, 66779 Belmont Morristown Road, Belmont. Admission is $3. Kiddie pedal pull will start at 1 p.m. with a maximum weight of 75 pounds.



For information, contact Corey Betts at 740-484-4112.



Somerset Township financial reports available



The 2018 annual financial reports for Somerset Township are complete and can be viewed by contacting the fiscal officer, Diane Blattler, 56783 Somerton Highway, Barnesville.



‘Citizen of the Year’ nominations sought



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting "Citizen of the Year" nominations. The winner will be announced at the Chamber of Commerce Spring Banquet on Thursday, April 25. Write a letter explaining why you feel your nominee should be selected as "Citizen of the Year." Send to: Barnesville Chamber of Commerce, 130 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713; or email to: back@barnesvilleohiochamber.com. Nominations must be postmarked by April 1.



‘Celebrate Women 2019’ set



Ohio University Eastern will host "Celebrate Women 2019," featuring a keynote address by Jessica Lynch, U.S. Army veteran and POW who served in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, on March 21. Sponsored by EQT, the event is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited. In addition, Ms. Lynch will be on hand afterwards for a book signing. RSVP today to reserve your spot and also be first-in-line for the book signing. Numbers will be assigned on a first come-first-serve basis.



Chamber of Commerce meetings



The following is a list of 2019 Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meetings: March 13 at 7:30 a.m. at the Walton Home, 1254 E. Main St.; April 10 at noon, Woodsfield Savings (host) at the Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; May 8 at 7:30 a.m. at Barnesville Hospital, 639 W. Main St.; June 12 at noon, Sleep Inn & Suites, 41371 Reco Drive, Belmont; July 10 at noon, Hartley Marshall/Barrel House/Rescare, 137 E. Main St.; Aug. 14 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Sept. 11 at noon, Sulek & Dutton - Pike 40 (host), at Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; Oct. 9 at noon, Harvey Goodman (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Nov. 13 at noon at Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Dallas Holm in concert



Dallas Holm will be in concert at the Barnesville First United Methodist Church on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Dallas is 2012 Gospel Music Hall of Fame Inductee. He has garnered numerous awards such as Dove Awards for Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Grammy nominations, Gold record, and many number one songs like "Rise Again," "Here We Are," "Face To Face," and "To The Glory." Admission is free. A love offering will be received.



Coal meetings set



The Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings take place at the Harrison County Visitors Center 143 S. Main St., Cadiz.



Mining equipment show set



The 16th annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will take place Sept. 7-8 on Ohio 519 between US 22 and New Athens. Visit www.Facebook.com/ocmes for information.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.