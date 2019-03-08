The Ezekial Richardson Chapter Colonial Dames XVIIC will conduct their spring luncheon March 18 at Laurel Lake Retirement Community, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson.



Arrangements were made by Roberta Dodd and Ann Farmer. There will be a fruit and cheese platter at 10:45 a.m., the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. and the meal will be served at 12:15 p.m. The menu is coffee, tea, assorted rolls, soup, one choice of three Caesar Salads (chicken, salmon or vegetarian) and French Silk pie for dessert. Reservations should be made with Farmer, 51 Laurel Lake Drive, by March 14.



Rose McIntyre, chapter president, will lead the opening rituals and conduct a short business meeting. She will give a report on the Ohio Society State Conference, which was held in Dublin Feb. 22-23. The program will be given by Libby Erwin. She will review the book "Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity and Love" by Dani Shapiro. She is the author of many books, a teacher, wife and a mother. She lives in Litchfield County, Conn.



This non-fiction book was a result of the submission of her DNA to a genealogy website in spring 2016 and receiving the news that her beloved deceased father was not her biological father. Over the course of a single day, here entire life’s history crumbled beneath her. In just a few hours of internet sleuthing, she was able to piece together the story of her conception and, remarkably, find a YouTube video of her biological father, his face and mannerisms eerily similar to her own.



"Inheritance" is about secrets within families and the extraordinary moment of today when science and technology have outpaced not only medical ethics but also the capacity of the human heart to contend with the consequences of what is discovered.



Colonial Dames is a national organization open to all women 18 years and older who can prove lineal descent form an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies. The organization preserves records and historic sites, educates youth and preserves lineage and coats of arms of ancestors. This chapter welcomes new members. For information, call chapter registrar Sharon Snowden at 330-699-0361.