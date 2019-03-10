The Crooked River Arts Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting music, arts and culture, community support services and education. It was one of the sponsors of the sixth annual Kent Beatlefest, presented by Wayside Furniture, and held Feb. 22 in downtown Kent.



The Kent-based organization donated more than $10,000 to area organizations in 2018 to help further its mission.



"We are very proud that we were able to help these wonderful organizations," said Mike Beder, one of the founders of CRAC. "We’ve been able to maintain this level of support for a few years now, which was our goal from the very beginning."



The CRAC is known for its four annual music festivals — the Kent BeatleFest, the Kent American Roots Festival, Kent BluesFest and the ‘Round Town Music Fest. But its support goes well beyond the public face of those events.



In 2018, the Council made donations to Akron Children’s Hospital, Akron Civic Theatre, Ben Curtis Family Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Portage County, Family & Community Services, Roosevelt Music Boosters, Lovelight, Inc., Main Street Kent and the McElrath Improvement Corporation.



"We would like to thank Crooked River for the generous donation to our Christmas event ‘A Very Merry Dinner,’" said Candace Curtis, co-founder of the Ben Curtis Family Foundation. "We were able to purchase personalized gifts for 300 children, provide a Christmas meal at the Kent State University Hotel & Conference Center for each child and their family (500 people) and send a take home Christmas meal complete with ham or turkey to the 110 families who attended."



"We’re thrilled to have the support of CRAC," said Heather Malarcik, executive director of Main Street Kent. "This contribution helps us showcase the arts through our events and public art initiatives. It’s fantastic that CRAC creates year-round events that feature live music and create an economic impact on our downtown businesses."



John Roebke of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent echoed the gratitude expressed by others.



"The Kent Music Boosters use the funding provided by the Crooked River Arts Council to purchase sheet music for our students," he said. Their contribution has a direct positive effect on more than 300 music students in the Kent City Schools."



"We are very thankful for the generous donation from Crooked River as well as the great food and coffee Mike Beder and his staff at Tree City Coffee and Franklin Hotel Bar have provided for our fundraising events to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital," said Phil Lopez of LOPen Charities.



Marty Student, director of development for the Crooked River Arts Council, credits broad community support for the success of the group.



"Our organization simply could not do this work without the support of our festival sponsors (including our lead sponsor Wayside Furniture), the participating venues and area patrons," said Student.



The 2019 Kent music festivals presented by Wayside Furniture are Feb. 22 — Kent Beatlefest; April 19 — Kent American Roots Festival; July 12 — Kent BluesFest; and Sept. 13 — ‘Round Town Music Fest.