LOUDONVILLE — Aimee Ross, award-winning Loudonville High School English teacher as well as an author, spoke to the Rotary Club of Loudonville on Thursday, Feb. 28.



Ross, who has taught for 27 years at LHS and hopes to teach for 10 more, won the Walt Disney Teacher of the Year award in 2004, and is a finalist for the National Teachers Hall of Fame this year. She’ll find out if she was named a winner in late March, and said she placed 10th in this competition last year.



Ross grew up in Loudonville, the daughter and oldest of three children of Ken and the late Marge Fowler of Loudonville. Her dad, who taught math and industrial arts in the L-P District for 31 years, was in attendance for her talk to the Rotary, which was arranged by John Lance, her former principal at LHS.



Part of her recognition as an outstanding teacher was prompted by her extending her teaching beyond just English classes.



"I have always been an English teacher, but I came up with teaching an elective class on the Holocaust totally by chance," she told the 23 Rotary members and guests at the meeting.



"I was looking at graduate-level courses to take at Ashland University, classes that would cause an increase in my teaching salary," she explained. "It turned out a class on teaching the Holocaust was officered in a condensed one-week session during the summer. I had two little kids at home at the time, and had a babysitter arranged, so I signed up for the class."



Taking the Holocaust class changed Ross’s life.



"I was inspired by the subject, which led to me affiliating with the National Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C., becoming an official Holocaust educator through the museum, and teaching Holocaust elective classes at the high school," she said.



That class was part of the reason she became recognized as an outstanding educator and received the Disney teaching award in 2004.



Her inspiration for her book, "Permanent Marker," published in March of 2018, which focused on three personal tragedies that she suffered years before.



"I was going through a divorce, I suffered a heart attack probably related to stress caused by the divorce and I was seriously injured in a car crash, all within a period of about two months," she said. "Partly as therapy for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from the accident, as well as for part of my master’s degree requirements, I started writing on my experiences in this wave of tragedies. Partly by fate — I by chance heard of a publisher who was seeking manuscripts on human trauma — what I was writing evolved into the book, ‘Permanent Marker.’ "



Ross said she received an advance of $2,000 to complete the book, and added "I don’t know whether the book has sold enough copies to cover that advance. I may end up having to pay part of it back."



She said she has personally sold several hundred copies, and sold some at her Rotary appearance.



Ross also does other writing, mostly about teaching. An essay she wrote on teaching will be published in 2020.



Since receiving her master’s in 2014, Ross also teaches college-level English composition courses through North Central State College. It’s been a few years since she taught Holocaust classes, but she plans to teach one at LHS next year.



Also, at the Rotary meeting, member Ted Byerly was recognized for 39 years of club membership.