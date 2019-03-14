Hudson elementary classrooms are excited to kick off a celebration of reading for the weeks of March 18 to 21 (for grades 1 through 3) and again April 1 through 5 (for grades 4 and 5).



Renowned author and illustrator Troy Cummings and New York Times best-selling author Chris Grabenstein will visit the schools during these weeks. This annual Right to Read Week is sponsored by the Hudson Parent Teacher Organization. They promote literacy and create a positive awareness in school and the community about the importance of books, says Right to Read co-chair Kristin Stoehr.



PTO is celebrating reading and writing with an elementary school-wide video read aloud in anticipation of the author visits, for the second year with grades 1-3 and the first year with grades 4-5.



"What better way to get our students excited and feeling passionate about books than listening/reading to a book read by familiar faces culminating with an in-person visit from the author," says Right to Read co-chair Lauren Unke.



Thanks goes to Jacqueline Hannan and Michael Ondash for spearheading the coordination of 42 language arts students, 10 video producers and 12 teacher and administrators who contributed to the video by reading aloud from "Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library" by Grabenstein.



Thanks also goes to students, teachers, administrators, school staff and community members for helping to record the book, "The Notebook of Doom," by Cummings.



Cummings will visit Hudson elementary schools Evamere, Elsworth Hill and McDowell March 18 to 21. Grabenstein will visit East Woods Elementary School April 4 and 5.



Cummings will also sign books at The Learned Owl March 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. Meet Grabenstein at the Learned Owl April 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information about PTO’s Right to Read Week, visit www.HudsonPTO.org or contact Lauren@unkeweb.com or krisstoehr@gmail.com.