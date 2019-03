Reed Memorial Library will host a Children’s Craft Night for children in grades three through five at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Those attending will welcome spring with their own DIY rock cactus garden to decorate their space. All materials will be provided.



Registration is required for this craft event. To register, call the Children’s Department at 330-296-2827, ext. 300 or online at www.reedlibrary.org.