Eleven retirees and one guest attended the Champion Spark Plug Retirees meeting at Lee's American Restaurant on March 20.



President,Carol Huston called the meeting to order. Other officers present were Earl Whitehair, Jr., Mary Dickerson and Ellie Long. Dickerson read the November 28 minutes and Long read the Retired Chapter Fund and Retired Members Fund reports. Three memorial donations had been made and thank you notes from where the family had designated the donation to go were read.



From November 18 to March 20, three get well cards, seven sympathy cards and two birthday cards were sent. On March 20, one get well card, one "Thinking of You" card and one sympathy card were sent.



Members had a discussion about dental insurance going from Delta Dental of New York to Delta Dental of Michigan. This went into effect on January 1. There are no changes in benefits. Members also discussed that some people are still having troubles getting the amount they are allowed each year towards new glasses.



Huston received a letter stating there would be a Workers Council meeting on April 9 at Huron, Ohio. Following a discussion, it was decided members would not be attending.



There were two Contract Ratification meetings on March 3, Cambridge Local 886, and March 17, Burlington, Iowa Local 1237. Both tentative agreements were voted down. No date has been set to continue Union/Company negotiations.



Carlene Davidson won the door prize.



Next meeting will be April 17 at 10 a.m. at Mr. Lee's American Restaurant.