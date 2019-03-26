Sentencings for felony convictions handed down the week of March 18 included:



Justin R. Greegor, 34, Dalton, two counts of theft; 67 days in jail, with credit for 67 days served.



Jalen Walters, 20, Wooster, trespass in a habitation; 18 months probation and 80 hours of community service.



Samantha Ralston, 24, Orrville, breaking and entering; two years probation, 50 hours of community service and $310 in restitution.



Brandy Franklin, 26, Orrville, aggravated possession of drugs; one year in prison.



Kristofer Erik Klapper, 21, Uhrichsville, two counts of importuning and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; five years probation. Klapper must also register as a Tier I sex offender.