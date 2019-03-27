QUAKER CITY — Linda S. Roe, 73, of Quaker City, died Tuesday (March 19, 2019) at Canton Mercy Hospital.



She was born Jan. 24, 1946, in Barnesville, daughter of the late Craig Winters and Ruth (Carpenter) Winters.



Mrs. Roe had worked at NCR until they closed. She then retired from Wal-Mart, where she had been one of the first employees when the store opened.



She was a 1964 graduate of Quaker City High School and she claimed to have been the last person to graduate from the school. She attended Belmont Tech.



Mrs. Roe was a member of the Quaker City United Methodist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clem A. Roe, who died June 19, 2015. They were married June 12, 1966. Also deceased is a sister, Patricia Winters; and a brother, Dennis Erwin Winters.



She is survived by a son, Timothy (Jean) Roe of Cambridge; two daughters, Carla Dodd and son-in-law Daryl Dodd both of Cambridge and Carman (Brian) Shipman of Lore City; two brothers, Craig C. (Cheryl) Winters and Randall W. (Chris) Winters both of Fairview; two sisters, Pamela J. (Nelson) Roe of Quaker City and Sandra K. (Jim) Wells of Barnesville who was Linda’s best friend; six grandchildren, Craig Shipman, Brett Shipman, Tearra Roe, Alyssa Roe, Tyler Dodd, and Travis Dodd; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Quaker City, with Pastor Jeff Eschbaugh officiating.



Burial was in the Friends Cemetery, Quaker City.



As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: Quaker City Fire Department, P.O. Box 326, Quaker City, OH 43773; or Nationwide Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810.



