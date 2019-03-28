The Southeast School District is accepting applications for inter-district open enrollment for the 2019-20 school year.



Students currently attending Southeast on open enrollment must file a new application each spring.



Applications are available at all school buildings, the administration building and online at www.sepirates.org under forms and links.



Applications will be accepted April 1 through May 20. One applications must be submitted for each student who will be attending.



For more information, call Sherry Blasens at 330-654-5841, ext. 1206.