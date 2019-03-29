Local nutrition sites for Meals on Wheels are North Industry Christian Church, 425 45th St., Canton; Indian Run Manor, Waynesburg; Louisville Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, OH 44641; and Canton YMCA, 231 Sixth St. For more information, call 330-832-7220.



The menu for April 1-5 is as follows:



Monday: Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, capri blend juice, Mandarin oranges.



Tuesday: salisbury steak/gravy, cheesy mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, roll, applesauce.



Wednesday: turkey salad, pea and cheese salad, garden cottage cheese, croissant, juice, fig bar.



Thursday: soft taco, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, fresh fruit.



Friday: cheese ravioli/sauce, green beans, warm peach half, juice, yogurt.



Margarine is served with all breads. Milk choices include skim, 2 percent or chocolate. All canned fruits are packed in juice. Please note that substitutions may need to be made.