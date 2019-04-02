The 39th annual Vintage Venture Senior Citizens' prom will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and dinner is served between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.



This special event is hosted by the Portage County Association of Realtors and Affiliates. The high school prom is held the evening before and the school is left decorated for the Vintage Venture.



Guido’s of Ravenna caters a three-course meal for guests. The Garretttones play Big Band music for dancing and will also include a military medley tribute to the veterans. A king and queen will be crowned.



Many local businesses and friends of this program buy ads for the program and donate door prizes. Boy Scouts will be there to escort guests, help to serve them and distribute door prizes.



Guests must be 55 or older to attend. Tickets are $3 each and are limited. Attendees must have a ticket to attend. They are available now through the Portage County Association of Realtors, 214 New Milford Road, Ravenna, open Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Caldwell Banker Hunter Realty, 9293 S.R. 43, Streetsboro, 330-422-1663 and Ohio Realty Group, 320 E. Main St., Suite. 206, Ravenna, 330-296-9000. Call 330-296-5451 for further information.