Wearing tie-dyed T-shirts, rainbow hair pieces and multicolored onesies, Southeast Primary School’s first-graders heard from a local author and illustrator on Wednesday during the school’s Literacy Celebration Week.



This year’s annual celebration had a Candy Land and Reading is Sweet theme. Each day had a different theme that encouraged kids to dress like their favorite book character or dress like their favorite candy, and a different activity, like a visit from world-renowned educator Gay Su Pinnell on Monday and a literacy activity night on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Dress Like Skittles Day, students heard from Cleveland-based author and illustrator Barry Gott, who encouraged them to be creative.



"You can do that even today. Some people want to be truck drivers, but you guys can’t be truck drivers right now can you? No! But you guys can be authors and illustrators even today," Gott told the first-graders.



Using a self-illustrated presentation, Gott, who has illustrated the "Dino-Sports" series, explained how he had always loved drawing but was truly inspired after seeing the first "Star Wars" movie in 1977. He was lucky, he said, because his father owned a paint factory and would bring home misspelled labels that gave Gott a nearly unlimited supply of paper.



Gott loaded the paper with Chewbacca, Yoda, the Death Star and every other iconic image he could think of, but then his mother pointed out that because they had so much paper, Gott could draw single images on multiple sheets.



"So first I drew Yoda and Chewbacca playing chess, but then I got another sheet of paper and drew what happened next," he said.



That series of drawings eventually turned into a little book, and Gott said he continued to draw and exercise his creativity.



He also explained how an idea turns into a book and how, as an illustrator, he receives a manuscript and works with art directors to illustrate it.



After showing off the first book he authored and illustrated, "Honk Splat Vroom," and showing the students a sneak peak at the illustrations for a yet-to-be released "Dino-Sports" book, Gott fielded questions from students like Ava Fox, who asked why he liked dinosaurs and sports so much, and general comments from students like Carter Huffman who told Gott, "I like drawing too!"



Gott, who has traveled to many area schools to give presentations, said that he often gets enthusiastic comments about students’ favorite pets and hobbies.



"It’s always a lot of fun," he said.



And it’s fun for the kids.



Southeast first-graders listened intently, laughed at images of a T-rex dancing and shot their hands in the air when the time came for questions.



"I think just showing them that they’re real people, and it’s attainable for kids. I love that he shared his story as a child as well, and letting him know that they can go back to their room and write a book. It makes them feel like they’re apart of the process," Primary Literacy Coach Michelle Rentsch said.



Southeast’s Literacy Week runs through Friday, when they will welcome a retired teacher who has authored her own book.



