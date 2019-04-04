NELSONVILLE — Stuart’s Opera House will welcome Hayes Carll on Tuesday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m.



Information provided by the Opera House said that Hayes Carll is at the forefront of a generation of American singer/songwriters. A Texas native, his style of roots-oriented songwriting has been noted for its plain-spoken poetry and sarcastic humor. He was nominated for a 2016 Grammy award for Best Country Song, and American Songwriter awarded him with Song of the Year for "Another Like You" in 2011, the same year he was nominated for Artist of the Year at the Americana Awards. His newest release, "What It Is," came out in February of 2019.



Ben Dickey will open the show.



Tickets are on sale at 740-753-1924 or www.stuartsoperahouse.org.