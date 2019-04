Local researcher Julie Thompson will be the special guest on July 9 at the Freedom Historical Society meeting. She will give a presentation about her new book, "The Hunt for the Last Public Enemy in Northeastern Ohio: Alvin ‘Creepy’ Karpis and the Road to Alcatraz."



Thompson has done extensive research on Karpis and his role in the Garrettsville train robbery. The meeting will be held at the Freedom Community Center, 8940 S.R. 700.