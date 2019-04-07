Here are a few things happening this week.



Rootstown board to hold work session



The Rootstown Board of Education will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss school facilities. The meeting is in the High School Distance Learning Lab, 4190 Route 44.







Brimfield to discuss zoning changes



The Brimfield Township Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on allowing medical marijuana distribution as a conditional use in the general commercial district and allowing medical marijuana manufacturing as a conditional use in the light industrial district. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brimfield Town Hall, 1333 Tallmadge Road.







Family fun planned in Ravenna



Portage County Job and Family Services will host a Family Fun Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brown Middle School, 228 S. Scranton St., Ravenna.



Families are invited to visit community resource tables, enjoy crafts and play games. The Portage County Health District will talk about car seat safety from 12:30 to 1 p.m., Outback Ray will perform his animal show from 1 to 2 p.m. and the Portage Park District will discuss its Parks RX program from 2 to 2:30.



The event is free and the first 100 attendees will receive a diaper bag or lunch box.







MEETINGS



• Monday, 7 p.m., Ravenna City Council, City Hall, 210 Park Way



• Monday, 7 p.m., Aurora City Council, City Hall, 130 S. Chillicothe Road



• Monday, 7 p.m., Streetsboro City Council, City Hall, 555 Frost Road



• Tuesday, 7 p.m., Ravenna Township Trustees, Administration Building, 6115 S. Spring St.



• Tuesday, 7 p.m., Hiram Village Council, Village Hall, 11617 Garfield Road



• Tuesday, 7 p.m., Palmyra Township Trustees, Fire Station Meeting Room, 3956 Route 225



• Tuesday, 7 p.m., Franklin Township Trustees, Township Hall, 218 Gougler Ave.



• Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Rootstown Township Trustees, Township Hall, 3988 Route 44



• Tuesday, 7 a.m., Suffield Township Trustees, Administration Offices, 1256 Waterloo Road



• Wednesday, 8 a.m., Brimfield Township Trustees, Township Administration Office, 1333 Tallmadge Road



• Thursday, 7 p.m., Crestwood Board of Education, High School Library, 10919 N. Main St. This is a date change.