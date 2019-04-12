Joe "The Coupon Guy" Daugirdas will offer a free presentation on Cutting the Cord at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kent Free Library, 312 W. Main St.



Those attending will learn ways to cut their cable costs, including getting rid of cable and switching to streaming video service. Daugirdas will make sense of all the confusion of switching from cable to another service and the technical parameters needed to do so.



No registration is required. For more information, contact the Adult Services Department at 330-673-4414.