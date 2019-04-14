How ironic to read the party of family values and hard work ousted its chairman because, according to one official, there was concern the job may have been too much for him. The reason? He has small children and an active law practice. She went on to add, "It’s not that he did anything wrong . . . he just wasn’t a good fit for the job." [RC 4-4-19 "Portage GOP ousts chairman"]



So, in their magnanimity the party relieved him of the burden. The fact is this move was nothing more than a power grab by the right wing of the Portage County Republican Party. In the midst of all this there is a pending lawsuit by a member against his own central committee over a by-laws controversy.



Immediately after this coup the group appointed an interim chair who promptly fired the party’s attorney in an attempt to gain a "win" in court for the malcontents. Incredibly, the interim chair described her role saying, "My job is to bring the party together and set the stage for a smooth transition for the next chairman." She then indicated the party plans to go ahead with all events on the calendar, including the "Chairman’s Event." From here it looks like they just had it!



The Republican Party of Portage County must draw on the legacy of its great leaders including: Former Senator Robert Stockdale, Past Chairman Norm Sandvoss, Judge John Enlow, Board of Elections Chairs Gerry Lewis, Lois Enlow, and numerous others of sound mind and character, among them current mayors, township trustees, and council members. Going forward the party must recapture the vision and collaborative efforts exhibited by the ideals of such notable leaders.



David A. Spencer, member



Portage GOP Central Committee