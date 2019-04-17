Tina Marie Secrest, 60, of Belmont, passed away, April 9, 2019, at Wheeling Hospital. Born Feb. 5, 1959, in Cambridge, she is the daughter of Mary "Fran" Thompson Hall and the late Cecil L. Hall.



Tina was a graduate from Zane Trace High School in 1977. She had worked as a waitress, served as a 4-H advisor, and worked as a food coordinator at Belmont Correctional Institution. Tina especially enjoyed the many, many family events at their dairy farm over the past 27 years.



Tina’s memory will be forever cherished by those who survive; her husband of 41 years, Mark E. Secrest of Belmont; daughter, Crystal L. Antill (Chad) of Belmont; sons, Joshua M. Secrest (Nicolette) of Belmont, Craig S. Secrest (Danielle) of Quaker City; grandchildren, Paisley, Garrett, Kendall, and Chyler; sisters, Vickie Snider of Edgewater, Fla., Teresa McBride of Salesville; and brother, Steve Hall (Dee) of Salesville.



Funeral services were Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 322 N. Main Street, Bethesda. Interment followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Belmont.



