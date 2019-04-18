APRIL 18, 1959



Cong. John Henderson announces money is approved for widening of South 10th Street to allow for parking at the post office.



APRIL 18, 1969



H.M. (Mike) Armstrong, Cambridge, retired after 43 years as Cambridge area distributor for the Pure Oil Co.



APRIL 18, 1979



Gospel quiz champions are named at the First Church of the Nazarene: Andy Hayes, Terry Townsend, Benjy Hayes, Tim Wheeler, Roger Yates and Scott Wheeler.



APRIL 18, 1989



Sherri L. Schaefer, daughter of George and Miriam Schaefer of Cambridge, was one of 18 people presented an honor citation at the 26th Walsh College Honors Convocation. She received the Bro. Robert-Myrri Houck Inspirational Award for an outstanding junior in education.



APRIL 18, 1999



The American Legion Auxiliary is preparing for its annual "Poppy Days." This year's Poppy Queen is Morgan Ancell. Her mother, Felicity, was also a Poppy Queen.



APRIL 18, 2009



Victoria Slabinski and Nathanial Steel, seventh-grade students at St. Benedict School in Cambridge, recently attended the Junior National Young Leader's Conference in Washington, D.C.