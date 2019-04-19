The Kiwanis Virtual Peanut Days will take place April 23-25. Kiwanis members will be at Miller-Hawkins, Buehler’s, and Fin, Feather, Fur Outfitters seeking donations for the Dale Roy Summer Camp. In the photo above, past president Jarrod Higgins and his daughter Emma are shown here with the Kiwanis Peanut. The only outside funding for the Dale Roy Summer Camp comes directly from the Ashland Kiwanis Virtual Peanut fundraiser. After the fundraiser is over, students are excited to decorate the halls of Dale Roy School with the peanut signs and read the well wishes of all those who donate to their camp. (Submitted photo)