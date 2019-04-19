City of Ashland



1128 Columbus Circle South, Ashland; US Bank Trust to Geminii



Properties, LLC; $100,100.



1102 Hale Avenue, Ashland; Nathan Parsons and Jill L. Parson to Celia



M. Cureton and Reginald A. Cureton; $130,000.



418 Pleasant St., Ashland; Finley Living Trust to Douglas E. Book and



Michelle L. Book; $90,000.



743 Ellis Avenue, Ashland; Margaret L. Smith to Kevin D. Oberholtzer; $65,000.



1.985 acres on Commerce Parkway, Ashland; Loral Ashland Development,



LLC to Nolletti Properties, LLC; $109,175.



Lots on W. 15th St., Ashland; Lisa F. Harmon to Fred Pryor; $5,000.



Clearcreek Township



7 Chapel St., Nova; Bruce W. Richards and Dana C. Richards to Divvy



Homes Warehouse I, LLC; $105,000.



1305 County Road 500, Greenwich; Daniel James Hunter to Jesse Spears



and Donna Spears; 1.0 acres; $5,000.



Green Township



2520 Township Road 678, Loudonville; Donald R. Myers Jr. and Jean C.



Myers (trustees of the Myers Revocable Living Trust) to Tamara M.



Sergent and William Sergent; 10.0 acres; $500,000.



Jackson Township



Lots on Congress Road, Polk; Larry Chacey and Tina Chacey to John P.



Miller; $16,000.



1258 Acuminata Drive, West Salem and 2171 Tarragon Drive, West Salem;



Joshua J. Weitz to David A. Hobrath; $1,600.



Loudonville



216 North Adams St., Loudonville; Frederick J. Heffelfinger and David



A. Heffelfinger to Wendela Properties, LLC; $60,000.



318 Wales Drive, Loudonville; Kyle Picklesimer and Brittany



Picklesimer to Leif D. Shepherd; $160,000.



Perry Township



168 US Highway 250, Polk; Benjamin Parks to E. Robert Boliantz, Susan



J. Boliantz and E. Cory Boliantz; $58,000.



1100 Township Road 535, Polk; John H. Eglin and Jean S. Eglin to James



S. Eglin; 70.24 acres; $170,000.



Orange Township



736 County Road 801, Ashland; Robert E. Lawrentz to Nadine S. Foster;



25.0 acres; $181,000.



Vermillion Township



17 W. Main St., Hayesville; John H. Teschler and Vicki L. Teschler to



4 Pugs, LLC; $35,000.