The Friends of the Garrettsville Library will hold a book sale from April 26 through May 4. Sale begins with a special preview sale for Friends members only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26. Patrons may join the Friends for $5 at the door to attend the preview sale. The book sale will then open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. that same day.



Book sale hours then continue 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (April 27); 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (April 29 - May 1); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (May 3); and then 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 4). On Saturday, May 4, it will be $1 a Bag all day.



No donations will be accepted during the book sale. Call 330-527-4378 for more information.