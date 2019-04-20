The terms “heart attack” and “cardiac arrest” are often used interchangeably, but they are not the same. While having a heart attack may cause cardiac arrest, many times they happen independent of each other.

One is a plumbing problem and the other is electrical, according to experts at the Cleveland Clinic.

In either situation, the American Heart Association recommends bystanders — even those untrained in CPR — call 911 and perform chest compressions to the beat of “Staying Alive,” about 100 to 150 beats per minute.

Heart attack

Usually happens when a coronary artery becomes blocked, which stops the flow of blood to the heart. All or part of the heart becomes cut off from oxygen supply.

Symptoms may include: pain/pressure in the chest or abdomen, chest tightness, pain that radiates to jaw or arm, dizziness or trouble breathing, loss of consciousness, sweating or heart palpitations.

Up to a third of heart attack patients do not experience chest pain.

Women in particular are more likely to have atypical symptoms such as: gastric pain, pain that radiates to the arm, trouble breathing without chest pain, weakness, nausea, vomiting and loss of consciousness.

Cardiac arrest

The heart stops working because its electrical system malfunctions, causing the heart to beat dangerously fast with a rapid drop in blood pressure and collapse of the circulatory system.

In the first few minutes, blood flow to the brain is reduced and the person usually loses consciousness. Death follows unless emergency treatment starts immediately.

More than half of cardiac arrest patients feel no symptoms. Symptoms could include dizziness, collapse, chest pain, trouble breathing and blue discoloration of the face.