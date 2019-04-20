WOOSTER — The 29th annual Wayne County Home and Garden Show will not only showcase more than 200 exhibitors and host an estimated crowd of about 10,000 people, but it will entertain them as well.



New to the festivities this year is a wine garden and live entertainment, according to Samira Zimmerly, the Chamber of Commerce’s director of events and programs.



"We will have Rosie the Camper Bar on-site to host the wine garden. It will feature Wayne County wines (from) Blue Barn, Lincoln Way and Troutman," she said via email. "The wine garden will be located near the grandstand, close to the live music. (It) will be open the hours of the show: Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m."



Live entertainment will take place on both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday will feature a performance by Dan Pyne and on Sunday Terry Palmer will take the spotlight.



Pyne, originally from Boston, has a slew of musical influences that range from classic rock and country to local indie bands. He joined his two brothers to form The Pyne Brothers and they became the Boston area’s foremost acoustic rock trio. Pyne made the move to Wooster in 2014, and was a founding member of the group Whiskey Bound. His unique musical influence added flavor to the hometown country style of the band. Dan left the band in 2017, and ventured out to perform his first solo shows, as well as joining various other projects and collaborations with local artists and friends.



Palmer, of Burbank, will play a mix of classic rock and oldies on Sunday. He has been playing music for more than 40 years and brings both energy and entertainment to his sets. From Johnny Cash, to Elvis and Willie Nelson, Terry covers classic hits from the past with a modern twist twist and flare.



