COVENTRY TWP. — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will host a seminar on basic bass fishing strategies from 6 to 9 p.m. May 20 at the Aquatic Education Building at the District Three headquarters, 912 Portage Lakes Drive.

Topics will include bass ecology and biology, equipment and lure selection, Northeast Ohio lakes to consider fishing, and how to locate bass in these lakes.



The seminar is free, but pre-registration is required as spaces are limited. To register, call Ken Fry at 330-245-3030 or go online at wildohio.gov.



