Akron's Patrick Carney

marries Michelle Branch

Patrick Carney of The Black Keys and Michelle Branch are married.

The Grammy-winning musicians tied the knot Saturday at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in front of close friends and family, a representative for Akron native Carney said Sunday.

Among those attending the wedding were the couple's 7-month-old son, Rhys, and Branch's 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Owen.

Branch, 35, wore a dress by Temperley London and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love" performed by Symphony Chorus of New Orleans.

Carney, 39, wore a Burberry suit.

The couple began dating in 2015. They collaborated together on Branch's 2017 album, "Hopeless Romantic."

Branch's hits include "All You Wanted," "Everywhere," "Are You Happy Now?" and "The Game of Love," with Santana.

The Black Keys, which includes Akron singer-guitarist-producer Dan Auerbach, have a string of rock hits including "Lonely Boy," "Tighten Up" and "Fever."

Queen Elizabeth II

turns 93 on Easter

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 93rd birthday, which this year coincides with Easter Sunday.

The queen attended Easter service with other senior royals at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.

She was joined by Prince William and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, whose wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expecting their first child in the coming weeks and did not attend.

Harry and Meghan did post a birthday greeting on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma'am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan."

Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She still maintains an active schedule. Her 97-year-old husband, Prince Philip, has retired from public duties and did not attend the service.