This will be a different way to spend Easter Sunday this year. Instead of having the Strong family of eight, we have invited a couple about our age from our church. This means I will need to cook for only four, but it will be just as much work because I plan to make my usual menu.



How I’ve wished there was a Rodhe’s IGA here to sell me some of their delicious ham loaf. These grocery stores in the South have never heard of it. I have attempted to make my own but it has never been quite as good. Maybe if I keep experimenting I will hit the right combination.



Several years ago when we were visiting Ohio, I stopped in at Rodhe’s and asked the young man who was behind the meat department to tell me the recipe. He looked horrified, like I was asking for some national military secret. He somewhat reluctantly gave me the basic idea but not the ratios — or the secret ingredients.



I plan to make my cheesy potatoes, green beans and some kind of salad. Dessert is a problem because one of our guests is diabetic. This will take some thought.



Daughter Robyn called and invited us down there for Easter, but we declined. Since I sing in the choir and a ladies ensemble I will be needed that day. And it is never just a one-day event to go to South Carolina — it is at least three.



I tried to buy some new shoes to wear on Easter Sunday. The hunt is still on to find something comfortable but dressy for a person who has the curse of narrow feet. We are being discriminated against by the shoe stores who mostly carry medium widths.



I looked online and found a shoe store 45 minutes away that looked promising. From the outside it looked big and new so I had high hopes. But sometimes that is a false hope.



The clerk looked less than optimistic when I told her I had narrow feet. She asked what I was looking for and I described it. I even pointed out a couple pairs on display in what turned out to be a tiny showroom.



After a long time she came back with only one pair of shoes. The minute I tried them on I knew they would not suit me. They were beige sandals and the wide strips of leather, that should have fit snugly, stood out an inch from touching my foot.



The clerk tried her best to convince me these would work after cinching up the Velcro fasteners so tight it almost cut off my circulation. She kept asking me if they were comfortable.



I assured her they were, but I did not like the way they looked — all bulging out like that. She said I was just looking at them from the top. I told her that is how I always look at my shoes when I am wearing them — from the top — and I did not like the way these looked, all baggy.



Finally she gave up and showed me pictures of shoes in a catalog, which is what I could have done from home or online. It was a close call but I escaped without harm.



Then I came home and ordered a pair online like I should have done in the first place. We will see if they fit when they arrive.