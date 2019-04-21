From bartender to congresswoman: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently accomplished this very feat and I for one cannot slight her for this amazing segue.



I do not subscribe to her way of thinking but by the means that she accomplished this goal is just short of amazing. By not being one of the Washington insiders, Ms. Cortez has managed to shake up Capitol Hill much like President Trump has done with her opposition.



I’m mindful of an old 1939 movie entitled "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," starring James Stewart as Jefferson Smith. As the story goes, naive and idealistic Jefferson Smith, leader of the Boy Rangers, is appointed on a lark by the spineless governor of his state. He is reunited with the state's senior senator, presidential hopeful and childhood hero Senator Joseph Paine. In Washington, however, Smith discovers many of the shortcomings of the political process as his earnest goal of a national boys' camp leads to a conflict with the state political boss, Jim Taylor. Taylor first tries to corrupt Smith and then later attempts to destroy Smith through a scandal.



Ms. Cortez likewise is painted by the opposition as naive an idealistic, bumbling, an uneducated, Johnny-come-lately who has pie-in-the-sky ideas of what’s best for America. She, like the fictional Jefferson Smith, has no idea how Washington gets things done, so says those who have been in Congress for what seems like a lifetime. Maybe we need more of these so-called bumpkins to shake up Washington and maybe possibly get things done and the country moving once again.



Please don’t email me saying that I’m in favor of the ideas of Congresswoman Cortez. I’m only in awe of where she came from and where she is now. This is the greatest country in the world where anyone who has the gumption and fortitude to not give up can go from bartender or whatever to the hallowed halls of Congress.



P.S. This Tuesday is my 78th birthday and I think my seventh year of writing for this newspaper. Which just reaffirms my faith in America...where else could an aged ex-pizza man segue into a widely read columnist for his home-town newspaper. Thank you Greg Parks and Ray Booth for seeing in me what I couldn’t see in myself.



See you next Sunday.



