JACKSON TWP. — Work has started on the Dave & Buster’s portion of the shrinking Sears store at Belden Village Mall, and the Eckinger brothers are happy to be doing the work.

Phil and Jeremy Eckinger are the fourth generation to lead family-owned Eckinger Construction Co., which has been working with Dave & Buster’s since 2002.

Through the years Eckinger, located in Canton Township, has handled more than 860 projects for Dave & Buster’s, ranging from building new stores — what they are doing at Belden Village — to building cabinetry and completing small remodels.

“We’ve done so much for them over the years, it’s fun to do the work here,” said Jeremy Eckinger, the company’s vice president.

Dave & Buster’s will be on the second floor of what had been a sprawling Sears department store. The retailer is reducing the store to a 73,000-square-foot space on the first floor and leasing the rest. The store has remained open during the remodeling. The main building is 196,000 square feet.

Phil Eckinger is the company’s president, and the relationship with Dave & Buster’s factored into his receiving the title. The restaurant and arcade chain is called Dave & Buster’s because co-founders David O. Corriveau and James W. “Buster” Corley flipped a coin to see whose name would come first. When it came time to decided which Eckinger brother would have the title of company president, their father, Tom Eckinger, decided to settle the matter with a coin toss. “I lost,” jokes Phil Eckinger.

The business started in 1923 when Walter Eckinger Sr., a coal miner, needed work to fill the gap when the mine hours slowed. He started off repairing houses, building porches and doing remodeling projects. That led to jobs building houses and other contract work.

In the 1960,s the company started the shift toward commercial construction. Walter Eckinger Jr., grandfather of Phil and Jeremy, began working with Fleischer Shoe Co., which was part of Akron-based Nobil Shoe Co., and built stores for Fleischer and Nobil shoes in the Belden Village Mall.

Endicott-Johnson Shoe Corp. bought Nobil Shoe in 1965 and that connection helped Eckinger grow as it built a good reputation among retailers. For many years the company worked as a contractor for Melville Corp., which owned several national retailers.

Tom Eckinger, his brother Rick and sister Janice Holdsworth joined Walter Eckinger Jr. during the 1970s as the company focused on retail and commercial contracting. While Tom and Rick have retired, Janice remains with the company as controller and finance officer.

The company has worked on projects across the United States and in Canada for a wide variety of retail customers. The work is interesting, Jeremy Eckinger said, because every project is different and work is done in so many different locations.