The Auburn School Alumni reunion will be held at 2 p.m. May 19 at Adam Hall on Washington Street. The event is open to anyone who attended Auburn School as a student, teacher, staff member or other capacity, from 1933 to the 1990s.



Reservations are due by May 12 at a cost of $18 per person. Call Patti Phillips at 440-343-0054 or Jake Trethewey at 440-991-7432 or email AuburnSchoolAlumni@gmail.com with name and address.