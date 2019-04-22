We're back for another edition of Seven Minutes in Westeros, our podcast dedicated to the final season of Game of Thrones. We promise it's faster paced that the first two episodes this season.

“A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms” was another episode heavy on character development and emotion while being light on action. Deputy metro editor Joe Thomas joins me again this week to recap the episode.

Our biggest takeaway of the week that now we know the Night King's purpose. That is to kill Bran Stark, the Three-Eyed Raven, and wipe out the history of Westeros. While we still haven't seen the Night King this season, we now have an understanding of his motivations.

We also saw the knighting of Brienne of Tarth by Jaime Lannister after a fireside chat with some of the show's most beloved characters (including numerous scene stealers from Tormund Giantsbane).

On the show we also touch on the Arya/Gendry relationship, Jon Snow revealing the truth to Daenerys Targaryen and more.