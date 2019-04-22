School: Spring Hill Elementary

School district: Springfield

Residence: Akron

Age: 9

Parent: Cecily Lane

Siblings: Gabby and Malikai

School explains what acts led to the nomination: Isaiah always follows our PBIS expectations, which are … Spartans Are Respectful, Responsible and Safe. He tries very hard when synergizing with classmates to think win-win. He never has a negative thing to say about anyone.

Please tell us why you performed your act. What makes you act with character? My mom raised me that way.

What is your favorite book, TV show or video game? Favorite book, “Avengers”; favorite video game, Minecraft.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Police officer.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be? I would get more equipment for the playground.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world? If I could have any superpower, it would be mind control. I would make everyone nicer to each other.