School: Woodridge Middle School

School district: Woodridge

Residence: Cuyahoga Falls

Age: 13

Parents: Meghan and Mark Farrar

Siblings: Kyle and Luke Farrar

School activities: United Club, Ski Club

School explains what acts led to the nomination: While the list is long, some of Maia’s best attributes are that she’s an incredibly hard worker who is resilient and accepting of all students. She’s involved in multiple social groups, and is always willing to help in any way possible. She is, without a doubt, a Kid of Character.

Please tell us why you performed your act. What makes you act with character? I act with character at school every week in many ways. 1) I volunteer for social skills group to help other students learn how to make friends. 2) I do have clubs at school. In United Club I help people, plus I am social with other kids and help them when they ask for help. 3) I have another club but it is out of school and I take karate. When I do take karate I get disciplined like in the military. I do karate so that I can defend my family and friends, and myself too. 4) I have worked hard to learn at school and overcome my hearing loss that I was born with.

What is your favorite book, TV show or video game? My favorite author is J.K. Rowling and she writes about Harry Potter. My favorite game is Solitaire.

What do you want to be when you grow up? When I grow up I may want to be a translator of languages.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be? Here is one thing that I would change … when we have state tests, we could take a smaller test to show what we learned.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world? I would like to have a superpower to clean the air of pollution.