GREEN — A 2-year-old autistic boy who had been missing since early this morning was found safe sleeping in a car inside a garage, authorities said.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and other agencies launched a massive search for Kaven Fisher after he was reported missing from his home at 1:30 a.m. Monday. A homeowner found the boy, who is nonverbal, shortly before 9 a.m. sleeping in the car two doors down from where he lives.

He was barefoot and still wearing the gray shirt and red shorts that he was wearing when he was put to bed Sunday night.

Kaven's parents reported him missing after they went into his room to check on him and couldn't find him. A door to the home was open.

A person at the home late Monday morning identifying herself as a family friend said the boy was inside the house and safe.

She said the family didn't want to talk to the media.

Sheriff's spokesman Bill Holland said the search involved multiple agencies, along with a helicopter, airplane, horse units and K-9s. The home, located near the intersection with Christman Road, is close to Nimisila Reservoir and the search area included the waterway.

Authorities had asked neighbors to search their properties in case he was hiding.