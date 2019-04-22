Jenna Bush Hager

pregnant with third child

"Today" show co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager is pregnant with her third child.

The 37-year-old journalist shared the news with colleagues during Monday morning's show. The announcement comes less than a week after her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, announced she had adopted her second child. Hager joined the fourth hour of the "Today" show as co-host earlier this month when Kathie Lee Gifford stepped down from her role.

Hager and her husband, Henry, are the parents of daughters 6-year-old Mila and 3-year-old Poppy.

The children's grandparents are former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.

Publisher: Prince memoir

coming out in October

The memoir Prince was working on at the time of his death is coming out Oct. 29.

Random House confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that "The Beautiful Ones" will combine a Prince unfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics. First announced just weeks before his 2016 death, the 288-page book will include an introduction by Dan Piepenbring, whom Prince had chosen as a collaborator. The memoir is an exclusive partnership with the Prince Estate.

" 'The Beautiful Ones' is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him," Random House announced.

Britain to celebrate

royal's first birthday

The youngest child of Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, is about to celebrate his first birthday.

Prince Louis will mark the milestone on Tuesday.

He is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father, Prince William, his brother, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.