A 15-year-old Akron male was arrested Friday evening for stabbing a man in the back who was attacking his mother.

A 35-year-old woman told police the father of her one-year-old child came to her Lakeshore Boulevard home about 5 p.m. Friday and struck her in the face, choked her and tackled her to the ground. The woman’s 15-year-old son stabbed the man in the back. The man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the teen, police say.

The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers charged the teen with felonious assault and signed a domestic violence warrant for the man, Christopher D. Curry, 45, of Akron.

The police legal adviser with the Akron Prosecutor's Office advised officers to charge the teen, said Lt. Rick Edwards, a police spokesman.