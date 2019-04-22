A Portage County school superintendent is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old male student and attempting to have sexual relations with another student.

Windham schools Superintendent Laura Amero has been charged with having sex with one high school boy in 2017 when he was 16 and a student, and attempting to have sexual relations with another student when he was 16 and 17 between 2015 and 2017, according to an indictment filed in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

Amero, 35, is also facing two third-degree felony counts of sexual battery in connection with one of the victims, now age 18, two fourth-degree felony counts of attempted sexual battery in connection with the second victim, now 19, and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a crime victim or witness. The intimidation allegedly took place March 28, according to court records.

An arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday in Portage County court.

Amero was placed on paid administrative leave at the beginning of April after the Board of Education was notified of alleged misconduct.

Windham Board of Education President Darryl McGuire said that he thinks police brought the matter to the school district’s attention. Windham police have not commented on the investigation.

Amero previously taught English in Mahoning County and was a curriculum supervisor for Mahoning County Educational Services before joining Windham in 2015 as the junior/senior high school principal.

Amero was appointed superintendent after former Superintendent Gregg Isler announced his retirement. She had been given a 3½ year contract paying $96,500. Her first day as superintendent was Feb. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.