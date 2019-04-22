Akron police are investigating an armed robbery at the Welcome Market, 210 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. Saturday afternoon.

A clerk reported to police that a man armed with a handgun entered the store about 4 p.m. and demanded money. The robber took a bank deposit bag, fired one shot inside of the store and fled.

No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 22 to 27 years old. 5 foot 9 to 5 foot 11 inches, and 150 to 160 pounds. He wore a black mask and black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshal Service at 866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. Tipsters also can text TIPSCO to 274637 (Crimes.) Callers may remain anonymous.