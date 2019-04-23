1. Lisa Dean

Personal: 49. Married with six children and six grandchildren. Lived in Green for seven years.

Education: Law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Legal experience: Practiced for 20 years. Partner with Roderick Linton Belfance LLP. Formerly worked in the appellate divisions of the Summit and Portage County prosecutor’s offices and Summit County Domestic Relations Court. Appointed a magistrate in Cuyahoga Falls Mayor’s Court in 2014.

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Summit County Common Pleas judge in 2014 and Barberton clerk of courts in 2015.

Civic involvement: Board of Directors for the Victim Assistance Program, Barberton Kiwanis, Summit County Opiate Task Force, coach for Green High School’s mock trial competition.

2. Robert Duffrin

Personal: 51. Married with one son.

Education: Law degree from the University of Akron.

Legal experience: Practiced for 25 years. Lived in Green for about 15 years. Co-founder of the Whalen Duffrin law firm. Part-time law director for Louisville. Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, 1997 to 2008.

Political experience: Never run for office.

Civic involvement: Volunteers with local homeowners’ association and with his son’s Boy Scout troop.

3. John Greven

Personal: 54. Divorced with one daughter. Lived in Green since 2005.

Education: Law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Legal experience: Practiced for 24 years. Managing partner at Callahan, Greven, Rilley and Sinn LLC, 2003 to present. Assistant Summit County prosecutor, 1995 to 2001.

Political experience: Never run for office.

Civic involvement: Green Youth Basketball Association and Green Soccer Association.

4. Rhonda Kotnik

Personal: 49. Married with no children. Lived in Green for about eight years.

Education: Law degree from the University of Toledo.

Legal experience: 14 years of legal experience. Private practice.

Civic involvement: Board of the Public Defender Commission, Medina Drug Board and Happy Trails Animal Farm Sanctuary.

5. Stephen Pruneski

Personal: 58. Married with three children. Lived in Green for 24 years.

Education: Law degree from the University of Akron.

Legal experience: 33 years of legal experience. Law director for Green, January 2000 to May 2016. Started own law firm in December (2018). Formerly with Roderick, Linton, Belfance LLP.

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for an at-large seat on Green City Council in 2000.

Civic involvement: Member of Green Schools Foundation and coach for the Green High School mock trial team.

6. Daniel Walpole

Personal: 66. Married with two children. Lived in Green/Uniontown for 37 years.

Education: Law degree from the University of Akron.

Legal experience: Practiced for 33 years. Private practice. Formerly with Matz, Persilge and Weimer, and Manes, Mustiano and Schroeder.

Political experience: Never run for office.