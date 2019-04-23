ALLIANCE: An elementary school student head-butted his teacher and kicked his principal in the groin after damaging items in a classroom and jumping on storage bins, according to Alliance Police.

The 9-year-old boy was arrested at Parkway Elementary School, 1490 Parkway Blvd, when the incident took place last week. He was charged with disorderly conduct and being an unruly juvenile.

According to the police report, the boy pushed and kicked desks, threw classroom items, broke school storage bins by jumping up and down on them, screamed profanities “and other abhorrent statements in the vicinity of other students, head-butting his teacher, kicking the principal in the groin,” and struck and spat on the principal.

Although the child was charged, his responding parent refused to sign the boy’s “Promise to Appear” before a judge, the report showed.

Police said the child was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.