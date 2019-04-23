RAVENNA — A $1 million cash bond has been set for a man who police say fled from a traffic stop in Ravenna Township on Thursday night and killed his female passenger after crashing his car.

Springfield Township resident Brianna N. Lewandowski, 22, died Friday after 27-year-old Joshua C.P.I. Kalili escaped from police while being handcuffed, jumped back into the vehicle he had been driving and sped off down state Route 59 in an attempt to escape, according to police. It took troopers and officers from four agencies until 1:25 a.m. to find him hiding in a nearby trailer park after he fled from his crashed vehicle.

Kalili is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a first-degree felony.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped the 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada that Kalili was driving on Route 59 just west of Ravenna for a suspected registration violation and a non-functioning rear license plate light at 11:54 p.m. Thursday. The trooper reported he smelled the strong odor of alcohol coming from Kalili’s breath, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slurred.

A Ravenna police officer responded to assist and Kalili was placed into the back of the officer’s cruiser, but when Kalili began moving around reaching up to the cruiser’s front compartment, he was taken out to be placed into handcuffs. Police say he began to resist, allegedly assaulting the trooper and the police officer, both of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"[Kalili] was actually tased multiple times, but he was still able to flee and he jumped back into the vehicle and fled the scene,” patrol Sgt. Scott Louive said.

Louive said a rear-seat passenger distracted police by jumping out of the Bravada, which enabled Kalili to drive off with Lewandowski in the front passenger seat.

Louive said that Kalili drove west about a half mile until he reached the area of the Route 59 Walmart store. He then drove north on a long driveway leading to the WNIR radio station on the north side of Route 59 and crashed the vehicle at 12:07 a.m.

Louive said that Kalili then fled from the crash on foot into a wooded area to the east toward the Birdie Shack miniature golf course.

Kent, Ravenna and Kent State University police officers and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter around the area and several police K9s were used to track Kalili. He was found at 1:25 a.m. in the Orchard Estates mobile home park and taken to the hospital.

Kalili has a Hawaii address in court records, but Louive said Kalili told the patrol that he currently lives in Uniontown.

Louive said the rear passenger was released without charges.