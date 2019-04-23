Spring is just about in full bloom at Summit Metro Parks.

Thousands of daffodils — including dozens of varieties — are expected to be at or near peak bloom by this weekend through the middle part of next week along the H.S. Wagner Daffodil Trail in Furnace Run Metro Park at 3100 Brush Road in Richfield.

Parking in the gravel lot is limited to about 10 cars, so visitors are encouraged to be patient and go on weekdays before 4 p.m.

Three picnic tables and a portable potty are available near the start of the trail.

The 0.6-mile Daffodil Trail is named for the first director of Summit Metro Parks. Harold S. Wagner planted the first bulbs there in the late 1930s.

For more information, call 330-865-8065 or visit summitmetroparks.org.