NORTH CANTON — An ember from an unattended fire pit ignited a utility shed and then spread to a garage and house Monday night at 254 Sheraton Drive NW, causing $150,000 in damage, authorities said.

The family living there safely escaped the home. A firefighter received a minor injury when a ceiling fell on him.

North Canton firefighters received a call at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday about a structure fire and arrived at the scene to find a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire began to ignite the back wall of the home, which was only a few feet away, and the roof of the garage collapsed.

A hole had to be cut in the roof of the home to help vent the fire, firefighters said. Two vehicles parked in the driveway and a neighbors' pool also were damaged.

The family had a small fire in a pit in the back yard earlier in the evening and waited until there were only coals before going to bed, firefighters said. The fire was accidental and is "presumed to be caused by an ember from an unattended recreational fire," the department said.

The homeowners said they were awakened by neighbors pounding on their door and were able to evacuate.