CARROLLTON: The funeral for a 14-year-old Dellroy boy whose body was found in a shallow grave on a farm last week has been set for Thursday as the investigation into Jonathan Minard’s death continued Tuesday.

“We are not done with the investigation,” Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said Tuesday. “We are working on this diligently and this is still under investigation.” He declined to release details.

Calling hours for Jonathan Minard will be 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene with service to follow, according to the website for the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville.

The boy was a seventh-grade student at the Bell-Herron Middle School in Carrollton and “had also been working on a farm for several years, feeding, milking and caring for cattle, as well as other necessary dairy farm chores,” according to his obituary.

Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies were told he had been staying with a 29-year-old friend and working on a dairy farm owned by the friend’s father when he went missing on April 13. Investigators were told Minard complained of a toothache and was reportedly returning to his friend’s home to try to reach his parents, but had not been seen since.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers searched on foot and via fixed-wing aircraft and drones, but they were unable to locate him. The search ended by Wednesday when the sheriff announced that the investigation into the boy’s disappearance had become a criminal investigation with a “person of interest,” adding no arrests had been made.

On Friday morning, the boy’s body was found in a shallow grave in Carroll County’s Washington Township.

Williams declined to provide details of the discovery, and he would not say whether authorities were investigating the young teen’s death as a homicide.

Minard’s family has declined to comment, asking for privacy.

The funeral home’s website described Minard as “an energetic, outgoing and often ornery young man who prided himself on making his family the target of numerous good-natured pranks. For instance, he would make a habit of placing silly “selfies” on his Grandpa Jon’s work phone.”

The funeral home’s obituary notice noted the boy often rode his bicycle through the small village, visiting friends and neighbors.

“It was his nature to help people whenever needed, and he enjoyed the companionship of animals. One of his favorite activities was fishing, but he also enjoyed riding min-bikes and four-wheelers. He was also fond of working on cars or anything that was motorized,” the notice also reads, adding “His absence in the Village of Dellroy has created a void that can never be filled. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.”

A reception is expected to follow the service Thursday. It will be held at the Dellroy Community Hall, which is just a two-minute walk from where, just a week ago, hundreds gathered in this small, tight-knit community to help search for the boy.

